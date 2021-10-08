Zacks Investment Research Lowers Medifast (NYSE:MED) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $200.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Medifast have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is gaining on strength in its OPTAVIA lifestyle solution and coaching support system, backed by consumers’ rising inclination toward health. Management’s focus on developing tools and programs to increase efficiency of coaches is also working well. The impact of these upsides was reflected in second-quarter 2021, wherein earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the consensus mark. However, higher SG&A costs due to increased OPTAVIA commission costs are a concern. The company expects SG&A costs to rise in third-quarter as it returns to an in-person convention. The company also anticipates elevated levels of inflation in raw ingredients, freight and labor costs, which might add to the pressures on the gross margin in the second half of 2021.”

Get Medifast alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $194.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.98 and its 200 day moving average is $254.17. Medifast has a 52 week low of $139.59 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Medifast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medifast (MED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.