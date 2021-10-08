Zacks Investment Research Lowers Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.17. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.