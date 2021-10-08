Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Quidel stock opened at $136.21 on Thursday. Quidel has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $288.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 58.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 213.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

