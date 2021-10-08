Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to Buy

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.57.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,514,000 after purchasing an additional 341,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after purchasing an additional 537,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 449,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 40.9% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,530,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

