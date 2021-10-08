Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) to “Buy”

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

