Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) to Buy

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

EVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of EVH opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $790,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,648 shares of company stock worth $3,682,931. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 31,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 85,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 106,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 180,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

