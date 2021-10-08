Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Buy

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 173.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 602,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 382,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 44,811 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

