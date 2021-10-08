Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Hold

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,634 shares of company stock valued at $10,901,470. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 32.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

