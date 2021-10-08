Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €103.94 ($122.29).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €77.66 ($91.36) on Monday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.80.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.