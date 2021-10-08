Zilliqa Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $89.73 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.94 or 0.00560512 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000973 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.00 or 0.01194997 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,129,151,862 coins and its circulating supply is 11,837,684,709 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.