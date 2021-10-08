Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $68.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.24.

ZION opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

