ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZTCOY. Citigroup upgraded shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTCOY remained flat at $$6.40 on Friday. 2,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. ZTE has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.97.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTE will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

