$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Hologic posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

HOLX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

