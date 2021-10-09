$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce earnings per share of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.57. Oshkosh posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $5.34 on Friday, hitting $100.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,164. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

