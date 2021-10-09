$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

