110,260 Shares in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 24.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,445,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 487,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 582,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 47,062 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 4.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QTT opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. Qutoutiao Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire.

