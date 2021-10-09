11,600 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $198,178.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,648 shares of company stock worth $3,682,931 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

