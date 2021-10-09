1,460 Shares in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUDC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 420,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 346,900 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in AudioCodes by 134.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 337,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at about $8,199,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 279.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 189,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 139,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at about $3,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $32.70 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $36.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

