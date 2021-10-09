15,000 Shares in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 28.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 496.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 38,461 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter valued at $498,000.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.18. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

–

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.