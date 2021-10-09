15,641 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,945,000 after purchasing an additional 301,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,461,000 after purchasing an additional 427,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

