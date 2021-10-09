1,565 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $390.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.55, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.03. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

