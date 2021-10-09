$170.03 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will report sales of $170.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.10 million to $173.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $169.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $655.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.40 million to $658.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $776.57 million, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $854.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 19.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in Exterran by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Exterran by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exterran by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTN stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 247,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.