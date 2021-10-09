17,176 Shares in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canaan stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $993.17 million, a PE ratio of 89.71 and a beta of 4.42.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

