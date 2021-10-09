17,232 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 18,982.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 311,492 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,975,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,746,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,980,000 after purchasing an additional 210,899 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $14.28 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

