$18.96 Million in Sales Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce sales of $18.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.34 million to $20.57 million. AutoWeb posted sales of $17.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year sales of $74.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.86 million to $77.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $81.35 million, with estimates ranging from $72.18 million to $90.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AutoWeb stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 47,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 million, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the second quarter valued at $421,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 332.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

