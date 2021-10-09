1,811 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $153.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $105.95 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.