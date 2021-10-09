22,400 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on UGI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:UGI opened at $44.21 on Friday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

