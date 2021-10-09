$23.63 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to announce $23.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.50 million. Eargo posted sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $94.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million. Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eargo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Eargo stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 1,193,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,874. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $257.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. Eargo has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $76.75.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eargo by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eargo by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

