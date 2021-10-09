$247.86 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report $247.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.12 million and the highest is $251.20 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $321.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $977.35 million, with estimates ranging from $942.18 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $52.82. 182,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,438. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.