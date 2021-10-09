$247.86 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report $247.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.12 million and the highest is $251.20 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $321.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $977.35 million, with estimates ranging from $942.18 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $52.82. 182,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,438. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

