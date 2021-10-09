24,900 Shares in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valhi by 536.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 62,260 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valhi during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Valhi during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valhi by 4,870.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Valhi during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VHI opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $677.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.04. Valhi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Valhi Profile

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

