$268.37 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to announce $268.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.04 million to $277.70 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $231.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

ASTE stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,677. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

