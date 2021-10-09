$269.09 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce $269.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.79 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $173.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.00 million to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The company had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 47.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 88,591 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.42. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 4.74.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

