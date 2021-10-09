27,800 Shares in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FutureFuel by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in FutureFuel by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

FF stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $327.35 million, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.84.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

