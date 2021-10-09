2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.35). 2U reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

TWOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of 2U stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. 586,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. 2U has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in 2U by 51.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 5.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 2U by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in 2U by 4.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,406,000 after buying an additional 69,992 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

