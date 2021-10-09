$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.66 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $14.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 188.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 250.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,133,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JWN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,149. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,671.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

