31,900 Shares in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.07 million, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 2.45. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $68.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

