$347.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce sales of $347.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $359.60 million and the lowest is $328.90 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $350.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.91. 238,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

