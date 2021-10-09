3,820 Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in UMH Properties by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 134 shares of company stock worth $2,990 in the last 90 days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Aegis increased their price target on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

