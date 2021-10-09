$4.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will announce $4.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.07 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.86. 780,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,127. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

