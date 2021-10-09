4,392 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.