$451.20 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report $451.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $447.30 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $505.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $860,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOKF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.31. 70,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,383. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

