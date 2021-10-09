$47.56 Million in Sales Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will post $47.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.70 million and the lowest is $47.39 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $183.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.60 million to $184.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $232.90 million, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $236.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEMrush.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,140 shares of company stock valued at $7,400,232.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEMrush by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMR stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 239,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.26. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

