47,700 Shares in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSM stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 3.01. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

