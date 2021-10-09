$491.60 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to report sales of $491.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $497.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $486.20 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $322.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKY opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.23. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $66.82.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

