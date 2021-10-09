$491.60 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to report sales of $491.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $497.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $486.20 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $322.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKY opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.23. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $66.82.

Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

