5,522 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after acquiring an additional 854,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Upwork by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 610,124 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Upwork by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

