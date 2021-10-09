55I LLC Acquires 612 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $294.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $220.25 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

