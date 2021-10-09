55I LLC Acquires New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 384.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 29,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 191.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 214.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 519,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,490,000 after buying an additional 354,252 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 414.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $289.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.28.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

