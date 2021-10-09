55I LLC Boosts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

55I LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.