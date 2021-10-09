55I LLC Buys 517 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,579 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,391,000 after purchasing an additional 230,825 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 895,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,810,000 after purchasing an additional 248,935 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

