55I LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 42,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 198,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $56.48 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $60.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.