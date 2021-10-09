55I LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 42,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 198,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $56.48 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $60.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69.

